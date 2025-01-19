Ventum Cap Mkts Predicts TSE:WDO FY2024 Earnings

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst P. Ker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.29.

TSE WDO opened at C$13.57 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.36 and a twelve month high of C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.82. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Wesdome Gold Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill purchased 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$25,781.45. Also, Director Anthea Ingrid Bath bought 4,250 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,277.50. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

