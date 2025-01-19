IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Down 53.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) traded down 53.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.25 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.80). 258,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 198,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.73).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on IG Design Group from GBX 325 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IG Design Group

IG Design Group Stock Down 58.2 %

About IG Design Group

The company has a market capitalization of £56.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.27.

(Get Free Report)

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.