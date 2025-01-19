McBride (LON:MCB) Trading 13.8% Higher – What’s Next?

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.41). Approximately 1,784,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 304,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.23).

McBride Trading Up 22.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.26, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

In other McBride news, insider Mark Strickland purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £9,215 ($11,211.83). Also, insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.36), for a total value of £162,400 ($197,590.95). Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

