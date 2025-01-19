Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 25% – Here’s Why

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) dropped 25% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 194,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 99,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Eguana Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
