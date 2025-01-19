Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 27.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) traded up 27.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 1,401,717 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 700,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$27.01 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
