Head-To-Head Comparison: Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) and Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluri has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Adverum Biotechnologies and Pluri, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pluri 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $27.83, indicating a potential upside of 542.80%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Pluri.

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Pluri”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $3.60 million 25.02 -$117.17 million ($5.99) -0.72 Pluri $330,000.00 70.43 -$20.89 million ($6.03) -0.69

Pluri has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluri, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Pluri shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Pluri shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Pluri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -65.14% -40.52% Pluri -4,184.28% -917.18% -82.85%

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies beats Pluri on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials. The company is developing ADVM-062 (AAV.7m8-L-opsin), a novel gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of blue cone monochromacy via a single IVT injection. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; GenSight Biologics; Lexeo Therapeutics; and Virovek, Inc. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Pluri

(Get Free Report)

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production. The company's development pipeline includes PLX-PAD, is composed of maternal mesenchymal stromal cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase III study for orthopedic, phase II study for COVID-19, and phase I/II clinical study for Steroid-Refractory cGVHD indications; and PLX-R18, is composed of fetal MSC like cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase I study for HCT and pilot study for ARS indications. It is also involved in the development of modified PLX cells. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.