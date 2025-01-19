Short Interest in Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Drops By 14.3%

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Kambi Group Price Performance

KMBIF opened at C$9.76 on Friday. Kambi Group has a 52-week low of C$8.97 and a 52-week high of C$13.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.00.

About Kambi Group

Kambi Group plc operates as an independent provider of sports betting technology and services to the betting and gaming industry in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides compliance, technology, and odds-compiling services to customer intelligence and risk management, built on, and delivered through sports betting platform.

