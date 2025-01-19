Short Interest in Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Drops By 14.3%

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Kambi Group Price Performance
KMBIF opened at C$9.76 on Friday. Kambi Group has a 52-week low of C$8.97 and a 52-week high of C$13.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.00.
About Kambi Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kambi Group
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Kambi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kambi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.