Head to Head Comparison: Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) versus Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) and Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Vsee Health shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Privia Health Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Vsee Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Privia Health Group and Vsee Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 2 14 2 3.00 Vsee Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Privia Health Group currently has a consensus target price of $24.88, suggesting a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Privia Health Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Privia Health Group is more favorable than Vsee Health.

This table compares Privia Health Group and Vsee Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group $1.72 billion 1.55 $23.08 million $0.10 222.40 Vsee Health N/A N/A -$4.41 million N/A N/A

Privia Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vsee Health.

Profitability

This table compares Privia Health Group and Vsee Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group 0.75% 2.02% 1.21% Vsee Health N/A -182.59% -58.26%

Summary

Privia Health Group beats Vsee Health on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Vsee Health

VSee Health, Inc. provides telehealth care solutions. The company offers iDoc Telehealth solutions that treat and coordinate care for acutely ill patients in the neurointensive care, cardiac intensive care, and intensive care units for stroke, spinal cord, brain trauma, and other neurological conditions. Its telehealth platform provides a set of building blocks to solve needs of clients. VSee Health, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

