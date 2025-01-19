Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Down 14.6% in December

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 0.9 %
KWHIY opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $18.75.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile
