Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Down 14.6% in December

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

KWHIY opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

