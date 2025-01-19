LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in December

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 219.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded LEG Immobilien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

OTCMKTS LEGIF opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.19. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $104.10.

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

