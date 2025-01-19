LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in December

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 219.8 days.
Separately, Barclays upgraded LEG Immobilien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.
