MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 631415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.54 million, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 223,013 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.8% in the second quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 422,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,225,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.