Head to Head Analysis: Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) & CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx and Venus Concept are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of CVRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Venus Concept shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVRx and Venus Concept”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $47.26 million 9.05 -$41.20 million ($2.70) -6.53 Venus Concept $76.35 million 0.03 -$37.25 million ($8.02) -0.05

Analyst Recommendations

Venus Concept has higher revenue and earnings than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for CVRx and Venus Concept, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 1 6 0 2.86 Venus Concept 0 0 0 0 0.00

CVRx currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.52%. Given CVRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than Venus Concept.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -123.75% -89.06% -52.56% Venus Concept -74.62% N/A -47.46%

Risk & Volatility

CVRx has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Venus Concept beats CVRx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin. The company also offers Venus Fiore, a device that delivers non-thermal RF with massage and magnetic field pulses to treat various medical conditions; Venus Bliss and Venus Bliss Max for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen, back, thights, and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance; and NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system. In addition, it provides Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of pseudofolliculitis barbae; ARTAS iX, a robotic system to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles; and AI.ME an interactive, image-guided, and computer assisted system for fractional skin resurfacing. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

