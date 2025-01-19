Head to Head Survey: Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ford Motor and Mercedes-Benz Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $176.19 billion 0.23 $4.35 billion $0.88 11.56 Mercedes-Benz Group $165.81 billion 0.33 $15.43 billion C$2.88 4.91

Mercedes-Benz Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ford Motor. Mercedes-Benz Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 1.93% 16.16% 2.53% Mercedes-Benz Group 7.36% 11.66% 4.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ford Motor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ford Motor has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ford Motor and Mercedes-Benz Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 4 7 3 0 1.93 Mercedes-Benz Group 1 4 0 0 1.80

Ford Motor presently has a consensus price target of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Ford Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than Mercedes-Benz Group.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Mercedes-Benz Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

