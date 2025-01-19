Financial Contrast: Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) & Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) and Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Soho House & Co Inc. and Candlewood Hotel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 1 3 0 2.75 Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 0.00

Soho House & Co Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.10%. Given Candlewood Hotel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Candlewood Hotel is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

62.3% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 74.2% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Candlewood Hotel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -11.47% N/A -3.90% Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Candlewood Hotel”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $1.20 billion 1.22 -$117.95 million ($0.70) -10.76 Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Candlewood Hotel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soho House & Co Inc..

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. beats Candlewood Hotel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc. and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc. in March 2023. Soho House & Co Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Candlewood Hotel

Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free First Night Kit’ complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary cooked to order’ breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

