Brokerages Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) PT at $180.80

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.80.

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

NYSE:KEYS opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,779,302.12. This represents a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,941. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.