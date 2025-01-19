Brokerages Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Target Price at $59.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

SJW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of SJW opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $63.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 2,491.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in SJW Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 376.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 47,506 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 445.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 37,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 120.1% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 52,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 28,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

