Analysts Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) PT at $19.30

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Macerich from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Macerich stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. Macerich has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.54 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In other Macerich news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,120.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,832.61. This represents a 43.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,433,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,706,000 after acquiring an additional 688,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 12,475.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,772,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,426,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,004,000 after buying an additional 34,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,801,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,577,000 after buying an additional 113,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Macerich by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,217,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,675,000 after buying an additional 126,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

