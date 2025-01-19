Brokerages Set Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) PT at $29.20

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $269,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,025.46. The trade was a 7.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 5,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,031.24. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,417. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $956,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth about $449,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 51.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 541,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 183,260 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $31.03 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

