Analysts Set Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Target Price at $24.27

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

MYGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Leerink Partners lowered Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 332,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,527 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth about $1,965,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 109,931 shares during the period. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,756,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.89. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

