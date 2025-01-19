KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in December

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 909.5 days.
KBC Group Stock Performance
Shares of KBCSF opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $80.14.
About KBC Group
