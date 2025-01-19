KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in December

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 909.5 days.

KBC Group Stock Performance

Shares of KBCSF opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $80.14.

Get KBC Group alerts:

About KBC Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company provides demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.