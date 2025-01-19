Brokerages Set LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target at $11.14

Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LFMD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of LifeMD from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $212.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

In other LifeMD news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,728,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,791,221.80. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeMD by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in LifeMD by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 106,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 61,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 496.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 73,389 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 311.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 37,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,598 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

