Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $60.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several research firms have commented on TSN. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tyson Foods

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,543.75. This trade represents a 70.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,438,000 after purchasing an additional 859,351 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,543,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,108,000 after buying an additional 54,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,815,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,559,000 after buying an additional 87,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,439,000 after buying an additional 39,252 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,165,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,442,000 after acquiring an additional 73,764 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.