iOThree Ltd. Prices IPO at $4.00-$6.00 Per Share (IOTR)

iOThree Ltd. (IOTR) is planning to raise $13 million in an IPO on the week of January 27th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,600,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, iOThree Ltd. generated $8.6 million in revenue. The company has a market-cap of $130.6 million.

Eddid USA and Network 1 Financial Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

iOThree Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We provide the maritime industry with digital solutions. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â We are a leading provider of maritime digital technologies including satellite connectivity and digitalization solutions in Singapore focused on facilitating the maritime industry towards digital transformation. Based on the Frost & Sullivan Report, as of MarchÂ 31, 2024, we ranked fifth in the Singaporean market based on revenue from the provision of maritime connectivity and digital solutions with a market share of approximately 6.2%. Our company was established to adopt an innovative approach towards the management of solutions accustomed to contemporary needs and drive the digital evolution in the maritime industry. We have two operating segments: (i)Â satellite connectivity solution, and (ii)Â digitalization and other solutions. In the satellite connectivity solution segment, we offer integrated satellite connectivity solution through the provision of satellite connectivity services and the sales and/or lease of satellite network equipment and devices for shipboard network management. In the digitalization and other solutions segment, we are involved in designing digital solutions, providing IT support, and providing shipboard support services for IT and OT applications enablement. Our digitalization platformÂ â€”Â â€?Just A Really Very Intelligent Systemâ€? (â€?JARVISSâ€?)Â â€”Â has been specifically designed to support enhanced integrated solutions, asset optimization and delivery of secured critical applications globally. It hosts a fleet of native applications developed by us as well as third party applications, consolidating essential functions such as IoT and vessel management. Our unique platform seamlessly integrates these applications, simplifying maritime operations and fostering unprecedented efficiency and leads us to be a pioneer of integrated maritime connectivity and digital solution providers. For further details regarding JARVISS, see the section entitled â€?Business â€” Our flagship solutionÂ â€”Â JARVISSâ€?. In addition to JARVISS, our portfolio of digital solutions also encompasses our â€?V.Suiteâ€? solutions, which currently consist of V.SIGHT AI camera surveillance, V.SION AR smart glasses, V.IoT shipboard monitoring and analytics, V.SECURE cybersecurity, and V.WEATHER route optimization, as well as a new ERP system â€” â€?Future Ready Intelligent Digital Assistant Systemâ€? (â€?FRIDAYâ€?). For details, see the sections entitled â€?Business â€” V.Suiteâ€? and â€?Business â€” FRIDAYâ€?. Note: Revenue of $8.57 million is in U.S. dollars for Fiscal Year 2024, which ended March 31, 2024. Note: iOThree Ltd. reported a Fiscal Year 2024 net loss of US$4,446 – an amount too small for the financialÂ chart below. (Note: iOThree Ltd. disclosed in an F-1/A filing dated Dec. 20, 2024, that Eddid Securities has been named as a new joint book-runner – in the lead left position – to work with Network 1 Financial Securities.) (Note: iOThree Ltd. cut its IPO’s size by reducing the number of shares to 2.63 million shares (2,625,000 shares) – down from 3.7 million shares originally – and keeping the price range at $4.00 to $6.00 – to raise $13.13 million ($13.125 million), if priced at the $5.00 mid-point, according to to an F-1/A filing dated Oct. 11, 2024. Of the 2.63 million shares in the IPO, the company is offering 2.13 million shares (2,125,000 share) and the selling shareholders are offering an aggregate of 500,000 ordinary shares. The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the selling shareholders’ shares. ) (Note: In that F-1/A filing dated Oct.11, 2024, iOThree Ltd. also updated its financial statements for FY 2024 and named Network 1 Financial Securities as its new sole book-runner, replacing Eddid Securities.Â Background: iOThree Ltd. filed its S-1 on Jan. 24, 2024. The Singapore-based company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Oct. 19, 2023.) “.

iOThree Ltd. was founded in 2019 and has 35 employees. The company is located at 140 Paya Lebar Road #07-02 AZ @ Paya Lebar Singapore 409015 and can be reached via phone at +65 3105 1699 or on the web at https://io3.sg/.

Receive News & Ratings for iOThree Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iOThree Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.