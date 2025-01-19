Brokerages Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target at C$19.97

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on AP.UN. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$17.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.83. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$15.13 and a one year high of C$20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

