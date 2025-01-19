Nukkleus Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

On January 15, 2025, Nukkleus Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) announced in an 8-K filing that it has successfully regained compliance with the market value of listed securities requirement and the market value of publicly held shares requirement by the Nasdaq Stock Market. This compliance achievement has led to the cancellation of the scheduled hearing before the Hearings Panel of Nasdaq regarding the potential delisting of the Company’s securities.

Nukkleus Inc. has received notification that its common stock will continue to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “NUKK,” while the Company’s warrants will still trade under the symbol “NUKKW.” The company had previously faced potential delisting due to non-compliance with these requirements but has now met the necessary thresholds for compliance. Nukkleus Inc. states that it will remain vigilant in monitoring its compliance with all Nasdaq listing standards.

In a press release dated January 16, 2025, Nukkleus announced that it has resolved the threat of delisting by Nasdaq, achieving compliance across all key parameters outlined in Nasdaq Listing Rules. The Company’s commitment to meeting Nasdaq’s rigorous compliance standards has been highlighted, allowing Nukkleus to continue being listed and traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Management of Nukkleus Inc. views this milestone as a demonstration of its effective resolution of compliance matters with Nasdaq, enabling the Company to focus on sustainable growth and delivering long-term value to stakeholders. Nukkleus Inc., a company listed on the Nasdaq focusing on innovative acquisition companies, aims to identify, acquire, and transform high-potential businesses across various sectors, including defense, financial services, real estate, industrial, and technology.

This 8-K filing and subsequent press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with listing standards and market conditions, among other factors. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations set forth in these statements.

For further information, individuals may contact Yair Ohayon, the Chief Marketing Officer of Nukkleus Inc., via email at l@nukk.com. Investors and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution and refrain from placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as they only reflect the Company’s views as of the date of issuance of this update. Nukkleus Inc. commits to updating any forward-looking statements as required by law.

