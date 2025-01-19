Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Results from Annual Shareholders Meeting

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO) recently held its annual meeting of shareholders on January 15, 2025. The meeting, attended by shareholders representing 24,074,631 shares of common stock, resulted in various approvals and votes on significant matters.

During the meeting, several key decisions were made and votes were tallied. The election of directors saw Mark W. Harding, Patrick J. Beirne, Wanda J. Abel, Frederick A. Fendel III, Susan D. Heitmann, Daniel R. Kozlowski, and Jeffrey G. Sheets being re-elected by the shareholders. Each director received a majority of votes, with shareholders expressing confidence in the reappointment of the existing board members.

Additionally, shareholders voted on the ratification of Forvis Mazars, LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the 2025 fiscal year. The proposal received strong support with 20,999,347 votes in favor, 50,968 against, and 133,814 abstentions.

Furthermore, an advisory vote on executive compensation also took place during the meeting. Shareholders voted in favor of the approval of executive compensation with 14,390,793 votes in favor, 86,194 against, and 165,464 abstentions.

Pure Cycle Corporation, a Colorado corporation, disclosed these outcomes in a Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The results reflect the support and confidence of the shareholders in the company’s current leadership and governance practices.

The annual meeting showcased the commitment of Pure Cycle Corporation to transparency and accountability in its interactions with shareholders. Marc Spezialy, the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, signed off the report on behalf of the company on January 17, 2025.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Pure Cycle’s 8K filing here.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

