R.H. Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

R.H. Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of R.H. Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $4,795,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $259.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $165.24 and a 12 month high of $260.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

