SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vale by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 24,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.