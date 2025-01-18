AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 4,936 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ford Motor by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 731,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 76,606 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 62,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 240,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 37,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $359,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.