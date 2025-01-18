Wedmont Private Capital Invests $212,000 in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.62.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 6,250 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $717,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Larry Kraus sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $1,230,464.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,179.90. This trade represents a 84.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,771 shares of company stock worth $9,650,832. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI opened at $106.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.66. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

