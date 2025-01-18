Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Datadog by 19.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Datadog Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $138.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 261.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.75 and its 200-day moving average is $128.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $170.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $18,904,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 214,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,078.25. This represents a 41.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,236,887.04. This trade represents a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,679 shares of company stock worth $88,668,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

