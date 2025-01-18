Burney Co. Has $762,000 Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,345,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EPC stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $517.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.23 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.61%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.