Burney Co. Has $684,000 Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Donaldson by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 52.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 72.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Donaldson by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.98 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

