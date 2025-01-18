Burney Co. Has $703,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 25,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 45,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

