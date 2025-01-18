Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 131.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $135.12 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total transaction of $27,632,050.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,071,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,160,898.50. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $90,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,888,697.48. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,130,982 shares of company stock worth $150,523,585. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.