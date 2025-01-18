Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,619,000 after purchasing an additional 147,542 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $140.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.15. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $104.78 and a twelve month high of $161.74.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.