Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,344 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CSX by 318.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,270,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CSX by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,917,000 after buying an additional 1,884,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,112,000 after buying an additional 1,447,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of CSX by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,854,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 1,360,075 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.