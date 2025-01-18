SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

SAP Stock Up 0.4 %

SAP stock opened at $262.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.09, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $158.94 and a twelve month high of $264.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.47.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. SAP’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.