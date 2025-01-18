Burney Co. Sells 487 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.31 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. This represents a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

