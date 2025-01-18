D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 829.7% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 68,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after buying an additional 60,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.8 %

DHI opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $133.02 and a one year high of $199.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.56.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

