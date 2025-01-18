Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

IYH opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

