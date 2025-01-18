Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,083 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,436,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 87,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,237,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 134.8% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 535,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $132.76 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

