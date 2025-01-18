Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 366 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Solventum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 5.0% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Solventum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOLV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Solventum Stock Performance

NYSE SOLV opened at $73.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

