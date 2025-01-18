Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Newmont by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 47,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 4.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,840. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,077 shares of company stock valued at $563,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Newmont Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -65.79%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

