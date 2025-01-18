Burney Co. Sells 227 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 427.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE SMG opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -101.87 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 18,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,390,090.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,399.68. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 28,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $2,125,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,553,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,866,984.34. This represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,227 shares of company stock worth $4,410,268 in the last three months. 25.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

