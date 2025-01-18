Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 623 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $838,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,365,457.50. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

CPT stock opened at $112.64 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

