Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $15.13 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324,295 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of American Water Works worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,503,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,280,000 after acquiring an additional 214,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,163,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,739,000 after purchasing an additional 125,128 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,245,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,354,000 after purchasing an additional 143,914 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $150.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

