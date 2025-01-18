Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 122.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 27.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 102,111 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $662,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,606.72. This trade represents a 49.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. B. Riley lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

