Oak Thistle LLC Invests $211,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 454,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 286,654 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

