Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Shopify by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 73.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

SHOP opened at $103.25 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $120.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $133.41 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

